Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda held talks with his Russian Counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow yesterday to discuss cooperation.

According to the Tajik Embassy in Moscow, Rasoulzoda and Medvedev discussed state and prospects of further expansion of economic cooperation between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation.

The two, in particular, discussed bilateral cooperation between their countries in the fields of energy, industry and transportation.

A special attention was reportedly given to the issues related to cooperation in the field of labor migration and development and coordination of mechanisms to regulate migration process.

The 15th session of Tajikistan-Russia intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation is being held in Moscow today.

In this context, Rasoulzoda and Medvedev underlined the significance of work of the commission for further expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.