The Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) today ratified a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on state border without discussion.

Addressing lawmakers, the Frist Deputy Foreign Minister, Nizomiddin Zohidi, noted that the agreement covers issues of demarcation and delimitation of more than 192 kilometers of Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan.

According to him, only a small stretch of the Tajik-Uzbek border remains undetermined.

The agreement will take effect after Tajikistan and Uzbekistan exchange notes of ratification, Zohidi added.

Deputies of the Majlisi Namoyandagon today also endorsed amendments proposed by the government to the law on legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Republic of Tajikistan.