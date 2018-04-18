The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) department for financial monitoring has divided the list of Tajik nationals having contacts with terrorists and extremists into two separate lists -- the list of Tajik nationals having contacts with terrorists and the list of Tajik nationals having contacts with extremists.

The list of persons having contacts with terrorists includes 1,234 names and Muhiddin Kabiri, the leader of the banned Islamic Revival Party (IRPT), is on this list.

The list of persons having contacts with extremists includes 122 names, and Tajik disgraced journalist Dodojon Atovullo is on this list.

Meanwhile, sixteen people, including Kabiri’s 23-year-old son Salimjon Kabirov, his 63-year-old brother Yakosha Kabirov and his 46-year-old sister Bibisoro Kabirova, have been withdrawn from the list of Tajik nationals wanted for committing grave crimes and having contacts with terrorists.

Recall, the NBT department for financial monitoring has added more than 1,000 people to that list, taking the total number of persons on the list to 1,372 (last year, there were little more than 200 persons on this list).

Tajik central bank has called on citizens of Tajikistan and domestic commercial organizations to stop any financial collaboration with them.

The NBT published the list of more than 200 persons wanted for committing grave crimes and having contacts with terrorists in March last year. The lists include names of Tajik nationals whose assets and accounts are recommended to be frozen.

The NBT also published the list of groups and movements organizations, which are banned by Tajikistan's Supreme Court as terrorist and extremist organizations. The list includes fifteen organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e Islami, Taliban Movement, the Islamic Party of Turkestan, the Islamic Revival Party of Tajikistan, Lashkar-e Taiba, Tablighi Jamaat, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Jabhat al-Nusra, Tojikistoni Ozod (Free Tajikistan), the Religious Missionary Organization Jamaat Ansarullah, and Group 24