Border guards jointly with officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) have reportedly seized a large amount of narcotics at the Tajik-Afghan border in Khatlon province.

“On Monday April 16, servicemen of the “Hamadoni” border unit deployed in the Khatlon province jointly with the SCNS officers thwarted an attempt of smuggling a large amount of narcotics out of Afghanistan into Tajikistan,” Muhammad Ulughkhojayev, a spokesman for the SCNS Main Border Guard Directorate, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“When Afghan drug smugglers spotted ambush of Tajik border guards and security officers, they returned to Afghan territory leaving more than 20 kilograms of cannabis on the spot,” said Ulughkhojayev. “Besides, border guards discovered a drug cache containing some five kilograms of heroin.”