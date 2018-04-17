The government has proposed amendments to the country’s administrative code that make unfounded classification of materials as secret administrative offense.

The board of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, took place on April 17.

The board discussed amendments proposed by the government to the country’s administrative code, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the amendments, in particular, provide for making unfounded classification of materials and cases as secret administrative offense.

In Tajikistan, media outlets frequently face difficulties in obtaining information about some criminal cases because they have been unfoundedly classified as secret.

Among them are criminal instituted against journalist Khairullo Mirsaidov, Umed-88 LLC (one of Tajikistan’s largest gas retailers), anticorruption officials and police officer Islomov, who caused a fatal accident in Kulob in which a teen was killed.

The government also proposes to make amendments providing for introducing administrative penalty for organization of illegal car races and participation in them, Sultonov said.