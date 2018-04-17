Chief of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, Saymumin Yatimov, on April 16 left for Tashkent to hold talks with Ikhtiyor Abdullayev, the head of the National Security Service (SGB) of Uzbekistan Chief.

Tajik security service chief visits Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart, a source at the Tajik power-wielding structure told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Chiefs of Tajik and Uzbek security services are expected to discuss joint efforts to address modern challenges and threats, including transnational crime, terrorism and extremism.

The State Committee for National Security is the principal national security and intelligence agency of Tajikistan. Its main responsibilities include internal and border security, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, fighting organized crime, and surveillance. The chairman of the committee and all of his deputies are appointed by and answerable to the president of Tajikistan. Saymumin Yatimov has served as the SCNS chairman since September 2, 2010.

The National Security Service is the national intelligence agency of the government of Uzbekistan. It was created as a successor to the KGB following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and retains the same responsibilities and a similar range of functional units, including paramilitary police and special forces. Ikhtiyor Abdullayev has served as the SGB chief since January 31, 2018.