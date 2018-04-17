2.536 billion U.S. dollars were reportedly sent through money transfer system to Tajikistan from Russia last year, which more than 600 million U.S. dollars more than in 2016, according to Russia’s central bank.

An average amount of a remittance sent to Tajikistan from Russia through money transfer system last year was 98.00 USD.

In the currency structure the percentage was: Russian ruble – 83 percent; U.S. dollar – 16 percent; and euro – 0.1 percent.

In all, 12.9 billion USD have reportedly been transferred through money transfer systems from Russia to the CIS member nations over the first three quarters of 2017.

Uzbekistan topped CIS nations in terms of remittance flows sent from Russia through money transfer systems in 2017. 3.902 billion USD were reportedly remitted to banks Uzbekistan from the Russian Federation last year.

Over the same period, 2.211 billion USD dollars were sent through money transfer system from Russia to Kyrgyzstan.

In 2016, 1.929 billion U.S. dollars were sent to Tajikistan from Russia through the money transfer systems, which was 651 million U.S. dollars more than in 2015 (1.278 billion U.S. dollars were sent through money transfer systems to Tajikistan from Russia in 2015).

Meanwhile, 3.831 billion U.S. dollars were sent through money transfer systems to Tajikistan from Russia in 2014 and 4.155 billion U.S. dollars in 2013.

Tajikistan is one of the world’s most remittance dependent countries and labor migrants are still a critical component in the economy of Tajikistan. Remittances keep many struggling families at home above the poverty line.

An estimated 1 million Tajik labor migrants are currently working in the Russian Federation, according to some sources.