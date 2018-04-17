A 23-year-old road-hog, who killed a sweeper in a hit-and-run accident, has got a jail term of three years.

A court in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district sentenced the 23-year-old Bakhtovar Solehov to three years in prison on April 16.

The sentenced followed his conviction on charges of negligent homicide (a criminal charge brought against a person who, through criminal negligence, allows another person to die). Solehov will serve his term in a minimum-security penal colony.

Recall, the 23-year-old Bakhtovar Solehov, who killed a female sweeper in the hit-and-run accident in Dushanbe in the night of February 4, was detained by police on February 5.

Land Cruiser driven by Bakhtovar Solehov hit the 46-year-old Savriniso Karimova who was sweeping the street. Solehov fled the scene of the accident.

The woman died on the way to hospital. She left behind four children, while her husband died four years ago.