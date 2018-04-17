On Monday Aril 16, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, who arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the 23rd session of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, they discussed bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Afghanistan in various fields, including, economics and culture.

In the course of the talks, Tajik leader pointed out the importance of implementation of projects involving Tajikistan and Afghanistan in regional cooperation with other countries of the region, the website said.

Rahmon and Rabbani reportedly also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, especially in its regions bordering Tajikistan.

In this connection, they pointed to the necessity of expansion of cooperation in addressing modern challenges and threats, including terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime and trafficking in drugs and weapons.

Salahuddīn Rabbanī (born 10 May 1971) is an Afghan diplomat and politician who has been Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan since February 1, 2015. Salahuddin's father was Afghan High Peace Council chairman and Afghan President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

Salahuddin Rabbani was Ambassador to Turkey from 2011 to 2012. In April 2012, it was announced that he was to chair the Afghan High Peace Council in its negotiations with the Taliban.

In the 1990s he worked in the financial accounting department of Saudi Aramco, and in 1996 he moved to the United Arab Emirates to work in the private sector. After 2000 he joined Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In that role, he served as the political counselor in New York to the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the United Nation. He worked on issues relating to the UN Security Council, and also was the representation of Afghanistan at the First Committee of the United Nations’ General Assembly on Disarmament and International Security. Around 2008, he moved from the United States to Afghanistan to serve as a political advisor to his father.