Twelve bus links connecting towns and cities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are expected to be launched next month.

An agreement on reopening bus links between the large cities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan was singed in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, at the end of last week, an official source Tajikistan’s Asian Express told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The document was reportedly inked by representatives of the Ministry of transport of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan’s Auto Transport Agency.

“The passenger buses will begin running between the large cities of the two countries in early May,” the source said.

In all, twelve regular bus routes will be launched to the Uzbek cities of Tashkent, Samarqand Bukhara, Ferghana, Denau, Kokand and Termez, the source added.

Recall, Uzbekistan’s Podrobno.uz news website said last month that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to launch four bus routes this year.

Citing deputy head of Uzbekistan’s Motor Transport Agency, Shalim Shavakhabov, Podrobno.uz reported on March 18 that four bus routes connecting Termez and Dushanbe, Tashkent and Khujand, Ferghana and Khujand and Samarqand and Panjakent are expected to be launched this year.

This has reportedly become possible due to a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on international highway service that was signed in Dushanbe on March 9 during Uzbek president’s state visit to Tajikistan.