On Friday April 13, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov met here with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho to discuss cooperation.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Aslov and RI reportedly also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interesting.

Tajikistan called on North Korea to strictly observe the UN resolutions on denuclearization.

The Tajik MFA’s website notes that Tajikistan understands North Korea’s wish to protect its interests within the framework of international law. At the same time, Tajikistan reportedly calls on North Korea to observe the UN relevant resolutions on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Recall, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho heading a government delegation arrived in Dushanbe on April 13 on a working visit.

Ri Yong-ho (born 1956) is a North Korean politician and diplomat who has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea since 2016.

Ri is known as a skillful negotiator with experience in negotiating with the United States on the North Korean nuclear program. In particular, he has headed North Korea's negotiators at the six-party talks. His diplomatic career spans more than 30 years, including posts in various embassies. Ri was ambassador to the United Kingdom between 2003 and 2007.

Ri is a full member of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and its Politburo, and a deputy to the 13th Supreme People's Assembly.