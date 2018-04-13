The only state-run veterinary clinic that was operating in Dushanbe under the State Service for Veterinary Supervision has been shut down. It was reportedly closed on April 1.

Besides, the Sate Service for Phytosanitary Supervision, the State Service for Pedigree Stock Breeding and the State Seed Breeding Inspectorate have been broken up.

The former head of the State Service for Veterinary Supervision, Bobosho Qarmishev, says the mentioned agencies have been broken up by decision of the Committee for Food Security under the Government of Tajikistan.

“The Committee intends to set up the structure that would meet international standards. In other words, it is a stopgap measure and a new modernized organization will be established in the near future,” Qarmishev added.

Meanwhile, not all share such optimistic prognosis.

The owner of the Dushanbe-based private veterinary clinic, Mahmadrasoul Boltayev, says more than 1,000 employees of the Veterinary Service have lost their jobs and when he has reportedly proposed to place them in jobs at his clinic, he has not received any reasonable answer.

According to him, it would be expedient to open more private veterinary clinics in cities and town that would be controlled by state inspectors.

Currently, there are only two private veterinary clinics operating in the country – one in Dushanbe and one in Khujnad.