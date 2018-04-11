The Major-General of the Drug Control Agency (DCA), Sheravliyo Mirzoavliyoyev, 67, has been elected to head the Communist Party of Tajikistan (CPT)’s organization for Dushanbe.

Asia-Plus has learned about this from CPT leader Miroj Abdulloyev.

Born in the Muminobod district, Sheravliyo Mirzoavliyoyev graduated from the Faculty of History at Tajik National University and the Advanced Courses of the Interior Ministry of Soviet Union in Kiev (1985-1986).

Mirzoavliyoyev has also been nominated as candidate of the Communist Party to the Dushanbe local council (Majlis).

Founded in 1918, the Communist Party of Tajikistan was registered in 1991. According to some sources, the party now has 37,000 members.

The Communist Party of Tajikistan has lost its two seats in parliament as it failed to pass a 5-percent threshold to get into Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) in March 2015.