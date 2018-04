The next fourteenth session of the Sughd local council (Majlis) will take place in Khujand on April 18.

A source at the Sughd administration says the session will consider the issue of endorsing the president’s decree of January 13 on appointment of Rajabboy Ahmadzoda as new governor of the province.

The Sughd legislature members will also discuss the issue of renaming of a number of settlements in the province.