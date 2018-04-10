North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho heading a government delegation is expected to visit Tajikistan from April 13-15.

While in Dushanbe, he will hold talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov to discuss cooperation issues, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The meeting will focus on issues related to trade, social and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, the two sides will exchange views on a number of international issues being of mutual interest.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho

Ri Yong-ho (born 1956) is a North Korean politician and diplomat who has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea since 2016.

Ri is known as a skillful negotiator with experience in negotiating with the United States on the North Korean nuclear program. In particular, he has headed North Korea's negotiators at the six-party talks. His diplomatic career spans more than 30 years, including posts in various embassies. Ri was ambassador to the United Kingdom between 2003 and 2007.

Ri is a full member of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and its Politburo, and a deputy to the 13th Supreme People's Assembly.