Russia appreciates solidarity of Tajikistan and other member nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with Russia over Scripal case, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted on April 9 during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov, according to TASS news agency.

He noted that Moscow would continue providing support for Dushanbe’s actions on international arena.

Russian foreign minister noted that Russia will continue assisting Tajikistan in modernization of its armed forces.

Lavrov said that the next session of the Russian-Tajik commission for trade and economic cooperation would take place in Moscow in the near future.

“We hope that the next session of the joint commission for trade and economic cooperation will give a new impulse to further development of bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation,” Russian foreign minister said.

According to him, remittances sent by physical entities through money transfer systems from Russia to banks in Tajikistan have increased by nearly one-third.

He further noted that in the near future Russia and Tajikistan would sign an agreement on opening of five Russian-language secondary schools in Tajikistan.