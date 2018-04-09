The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population says twenty-seven school students in the village of Chargi of Muminobod district (Khatlon province) have lost consciousness because of fear.

Twenty-seven students (all of them are 5th and 9th grade students) from a school in the Chargi village lost consciousness on April 5.

To find out the cause of that mass loss of consciousness a working group of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population has been sent to the Chargi village.

“The medical examination has established that two of those schools students suffer epilepsy. Apparently, one of them had epileptic seizure and lost consciousness. The other school students lost consciousness because of fear,” an official source at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population told Asia-Plus in an interview.

All the children were taken to the Muminobod central district hospital, according to him.

The school students now feel good and nothing threatens their health, the source added.