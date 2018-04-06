Afghan MP claims that wounded Taliban militants are undergoing medical treatment in hospitals in Tajikistan.

According to VOA Dari Ashna TV, member of Loya Jirga from Kunduz province, Eng. Kamal Sapai, said on Wednesday that Taliban militants who have been wounded in clashes with government forces in Kunduz province are undergoing medical treatment in hospitals in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the Tajik authorities deny this statement as absolutely ‘unfounded’.

“Information spread by Afghan parliamentarian through the Ashna TV is an egregious lie,” Muhammad Ulughkhojayev, a spokesman for the main Border Guard Directorate at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, told Asia-Plus in an interview today.

“The Taliban Movement is designated as a terrorist organization and any contacts with it are banned by Tajikistan’s legislation,” said Ulughkhojayev. “Official Dushanbe has never had any contacts with Taliban and that’s the end of it.”