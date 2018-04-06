Tajikistan has returned to the maximum amount for private transactions that was admissible until 2015.

The National Bank of Tajikistan has increased the admissible maximum amount for private transactions from 28,000 somoni (equivalent to some 3,000 USD) per transaction to 87,500 somoni (equivalent to 9,900 USD).

Amendments made by Tajik central bank to its instruction on private transactions without opening of banking accounts were registered by the Ministry of Justice in March this year.

Until 2015, an admissible amount for private transactions was up to $10,000 per transaction. Because of the economic and financial crisis, the National Bank was determining “reasonableness” of a transfer on a case-by-case basis. Tajikistan places no legal limits on commercial or non-commercial money transfers, and investors may freely convert funds associated with any form of investment into any world currency.

However, in 2015 the National Bank of Tajikistan exercised more strict control of foreign currency operations and outflows due to the economic and financial crisis. According to National Bank regulations, anyone seeking to exchange an amount exceeding 14,000 somoni (approximately $1,500) had to register the exchange, and presented a passport and an explanation of the reason for the exchange (business trip abroad for example).

In May 2016, the National Bank of Tajikistan decreased the admissible maximum amount for private transactions to 28,000 somoni (equivalent to some 3,000 USD) per transaction.