The second session of the Tajik-Saudi commission for trade and economic cooperation took place in Riyadh on April 1-2.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), co-chaired by Farrukh Hamralizoda, Chairman of GosKomInvest and Dr. Ayedh bin Hadi Al-Otaibi, Deputy Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) for Developing Investment Environment, the meeting focused on issues related to economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting participants reportedly discussed issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of commerce, agriculture, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education and culture.

They also discussed the possibility of setting up the Joint Direct Investment Fund and the Business Council, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The session reportedly ended with singing of a protocol.

The Tajik MFA information department says that Hamralizoda held talks with Dr. Ayedh bin Hadi Al-Otaibi, Eng. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Bawardi, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia and Yousef Ibrahim Albassam, Managing Director of the Saudi Fund for Development, on the sidelines of the session.

Besides, Numon Abdughafforzoda, Chairman of the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan, held talks with Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, President of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, in Riyadh to discuss cooperation.

Meanwhile, two meetings of representatives of the business communities of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia reportedly took place in Riyadh on April 2 and 3.