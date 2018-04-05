Russia media reports say Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov warns that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda can reunite into one terrorist network. If so, the terrorist groups may gain access to chemical weapon technology.

"Such an organization would have sleeper and active cells in many countries around the world with considerable experience of conducting military and subversive actions in field and city conditions, technologies and infrastructure to produce real rather than fake chemical weapons," Bortnikov said on April 4.

The warning was reportedly issued at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The danger from ISIS, which once held vast parts of Iraq and Syria, should still not be underestimated, as half of the more than 1,600 terrorist attacks around the world annually are linked to the group, FSB chief added.