Driver that hit Tajik known journalist Galim Faskhutdinov in a crosswalk has got jail term of three years and three months. The driver admitted that he had been going at high speed and failed to stop at the red light.

A court in Dushanbe’s Firdavsi district sentenced the 31-year-old resident of the Roudaki district, Bakhtiyor Khalifayev, to three years and three months in prison on April 3. He will serve his term in a minimum-security penal colony.

Khalifayev admitted that he had been going at high speed and failed to stop at the red light, Galim Fashutdinov’s sister, Halima, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Tajik known journalist Galim Faskhutdinov was killed in a traffic accident in Dushanbe on January 30, 2018. He was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk while crossing the road on a green light.

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm near the City Clinic Center # 3 in Dushanbe’s “Perviy Sovetskiy” area.

Galim Faskhutdinov was crossing the road on a green light when a mini truck Damas driven by Bakhtiyor Khalifayev hit him in the crosswalk.

Faskhutdinov died in a hospital. He was only 45.

In different years, Galim Faskhutdinov had worked with TV and radio Company MIR, Germany's Deutsche Welle radio and Golos Rossii (The Voice of Russia) radio.