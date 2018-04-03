Three senior students from Dushanbe-based Lyceum “Hotam and PV” have distinguished themselves at the International Nanotechnology Olympiad (INO) that took place in Moscow from March 25 to March 31. They now have an opportunity to enter higher educational institutions without exams and receive a Russian presidential grant.

The 9th grade students Daler Pirov and Timour Salomatshoyev as well as the 10th grade student Farahmand Hasanov “Hotam and PV” Lyceum represented Tajikistan at the INO in Moscow.

“Nearly 9,500 school pupils, university students, post-graduate students and young researchers from twenty-eight countries of the world participated at the different stages of the International Nanotechnology Olympiad in Moscow,” a source at “Hotam and PV” Lyceum told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Daler Pirov has become winner among his peers – 9th grade students. “He was awarded Level 1 Diploma and valuable gifts. Timour Salomatshoyev and Farahmand Hasanov were also awarded diplomas for successful participation and prizes for the will to win,” the source said.

Winners and prizetakers of this Olympiad have an opportunity to enter higher educational institutions without exams and receive a Russian presidential grant, the source added.