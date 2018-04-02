On Friday March 30, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov received Belarusian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Oleg Ivanov.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus.

Aslov and Ivanov reportedly also discussed issues related to preparations for an upcoming official visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka to Tajikistan.

They also touched upon the issue of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers that will take place in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on April 6.

Meanwhile, a source in the Tajik government says an official visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Tajikistan is scheduled for May 15-16.

Alexander Lukashenko (born 30 August 1954) is the first, and so far the only President of Belarus, having been in office since July 20, 1994.