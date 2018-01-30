Tajik Minister of Culture Shamsiddin Orumbekzoda has sent a note of thanks to his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saifulloyev for performances given by Uzbek circus in Dushanbe, according to the press center of the Ministry of Culture (MoC) of Tajikistan.

The note, in particular says that cultural activists of the two countries, including circus artistes, contribute their share to implementation of an Open Door policy, the foundation of which was laid by the leaders of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon.

Recall, Uzbek circus has given performances in Dushanbe this month.

The modern circus appeared in Uzbekistan more than 100 years ago, at the end of the 19th-beginning of the 20th century, when first circus groups from Russia and European countries came on tour to the Turkestan krai (region). Semi-movable circus tents were erected in Tashkent, Samarqand, Andijan, Ferghana, Urgench and other towns. The first permanent circus was constructed in Tashkent in 1819 by entrepreneur F.A. Yupyatov, but this building was destroyed by the earthquake of 1966. Tashkent State Circus (Tashgostsirk) was set up in 1920 within the framework of Soyuzgostsirk (the USSR State Circus) and it was mainly serving as a stage for guest circus performances. In 1942 the Uzbek circus group was organized in Tashkent. The new building of Tashgostsirk was built in 1976, and the building was fully renovated in 1999.

After the collapse of the USSR and closing down of the Soyuzgostsirk on December 25, 1991 the Board of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan issued a decree on setting up the Republican Association "Uzbekgostsirk" as of January 2, 1992.

Twenty thematic circus shows, one hundred new numbers and ten big attractions were created during these years. Among them are "the Performing Tigers" under the guidance of R. Matchanov, the first Uzbek beasts of prey tamer, “Acrobats on Camels” under the guidance of E. Arzumanov, “Two Level Tightrope” under the guidance of N. Alieva, “Horsemen of Uzbekistan” under the guidance of Qarayev and so on.

Uzbek circus performers have participated in prestigious international festivals in France, Germany, Russia, China, UAE, where they were awarded prizes. For example, in 1996 the participants of the number "Acrobats on Camels" under the guidance of E. Arzumanov won the third place of honor "Bronze Bear" and in 1999 the artists of the number "Horsemen of Uzbekistan" under the guidance of Qarayev were the second at the International Circus Festival in UAE (Dubai).

In November 2000 the artistes of the number "Two Level Tightrope" under the guidance of Alieva were the second and won the golden "Yellow Crane" at the 4th International Festival of Circus Art in China (Wuhan). In November 2001 the Uzbek clowns group, including Sh. Abdujabbarov, O. Sultanov and R. Suropov were awarded the honorary third prize at the International Festival of Clowns' Art in China (Tien Jin).