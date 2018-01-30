Tajik President Emomali Rahmon sent a message of congratulations to Milos Zeman on his re-election as President of the Czech Republic.

In his message, Rahmon, in particular, notes friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation, established between Tajikistan and the Czech Republic on the basis of principles of mutual understanding, equality and confidence, are expanding.

Recall, Milos Zeman’s visit to Tajikistan in November 2014 resulted in signing of three cooperation documents. Emomali Rahmon and Milos Zeman signed a joint communiqué. Besides, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries signed a cooperation protocol and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of public health and medical science.

Speaking at a joint conference, Rahmon and Zeman vowed to boost Tajik-Czech cooperation.

Milos Zeman (born September 28, 1944) is a Czech politician favoring closer ties with Russia. He won a second term in office on Saturday. According to the Czech Press Agency, Zeman took 51.36% of the vote to defeat challenger Jiri Drahos by 152,184 votes in the runoff.

Though the Czech Republic is a member of NATO, Zeman supports closer relations with Russian and China.

Zeman was prime minister from 1998 to 2002 before being elected president in 2013.