A 23-year woman and a 3-year boy who were injured in an apartment fire in the city of Krasnogorsk are currently in a hospital. Physicians say they are in serious condition.

The Tajik Embassy in Moscow has identified names of six Tajik nationals who became victims of the apartment fire that took place in Krasnogorsk on January 28.

Two of them – the 23–year-old Parvina Rusimamatova and the 3-year-old Asadbek Choriyev – are currently in a hospital. Physicians reportedly assess their health conditions as serious.

Recall, four Tajik nationals were killed and two others seriously injured in an apartment fire in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow oblast,

According to RIA Novosti, the fire broke out in an apartment on the 6th floor of a 22-story apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Russian Investigative Committee says a 48-year-old Tajik woman and her 6-year-old grandson died in the fire on January 28, while a 48-year-old Tajik man and his 13-year-old son died later in the hospital.

Nine Tajik nationals were reportedly renting the apartment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.