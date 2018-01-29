Russian media reports say that according to updated data, four Tajik citizens have been killed in an apartment fire in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow oblast,.

According to RIA Novosti, the fire broke out in an apartment on the 6th floor of a 22-story apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Russian Investigative Committee says a 48-year-old Tajik woman and her 6-year-old grandson died in the fire on January 28, while a 48-year-old Tajik man and his 13-year-old son died later in the hospital.

Nine Tajik nationals were reportedly renting the apartment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.