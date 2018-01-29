A joint Tajik-Turkish plant to assemble Turkish buses Akia is expected to be introduced into operation in the Tajik capital in March this year, Mahmadsaid Zuvaydzoda, the first deputy mayor of Dushanbe, told reporters in Dushanbe on January 26.

According to him, the Akia bus assembly plant that was built in Dushanbe’s Gulbuta area will operate on the basis of a cooperation agreement signed between the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) “Nasbi Naqliyoti Barqi va Ducharkha” (Tajikistan) and Turkey’s Akia Company.

The plant reportedly has an annual capacity of 250300 vehicles.

Akia is one of the preferred auto-bus brands in Turkey and Europe with its large product range. Akia’s production facilities in Kestel Organized Industrial Zone has an annual production capacity of 600 vehicles. Akia produces LF9-LF11-LF12 models in Euro 5 and Euro 6 standards with Diesel, CNG and Electrical options.