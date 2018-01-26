Tajikistan is set to ban vehicles manufactured before the year of 2005 in bid to combat effects of environmental pollution.

The deputy head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, Azim Tursunzoda, told reporters in Dushanbe on January 26 that President Emomali Rahmon has ordered to study the issue of banning delivery of vehicles manufactured before the year of 2005 into the country.

According to him, the head of state is seriously concerned over the effects of car pollutants on the environment and congested traffic in Dushanbe.

“Relevant bodies are currently studying this issue,” Tursunzoda added.