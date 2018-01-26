Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov yesterday received Japanese delegation led by Mr. Toshihiro Aiki, Special Representative for Central Asia, Deputy Director-General of European Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the sides highly appraised the results of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Japan.

During the meeting, a ceremony of signing and exchange of notes between the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of Japan concerning provision of advanced equipment for the law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan in the framework of Japan’s program supporting economic and social projects in Tajikistan took place.

The documents were inked by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov and Japan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Hajime Kitaoka.

The Japanese delegation arrived in Dushanbe for participation n the political consultations and the enxt meeting of “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue that is being held in Dushanbe today.