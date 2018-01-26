Two medical workers form the northern city of Khujand have been jailed for improper fulfillment of their duties entailing death of the 50-year-old Saodat Salomova, chief ballet-master at the Khujand Theater named after Kamol Khujandi and the daughter of Tajik known actress Sairam Isoyeva.

The Khujand city court sentenced Mr. Hotam Otamboyev, doctor at the Khujand TB Prevention Center, and Ms. Mehri Yusupova, lab assistance at the Khujand TB Prevention Center, to three years in prison on January 25.

Lawyer Dilafrouz Samadova, who represented Saodat Salomova’s family, says the sentence followed their conviction on charges of improper fulfillment of professional duties by a medical worker (Article 129 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code).

The trial of Mr. Hotam Otamboyev and Ms. Saodat Salomova began on January 10.

Recall, Saodat Salomova reportedly died of cerebral hemorrhage in Khujand TB Prevention Center on April 1, 2017.

The conference of doctors has reportedly established that the death was caused by wrong diagnosis made by the medical workers of the TB Prevention Center.