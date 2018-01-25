– Tajik chief prosecutor Yusuf Rahmon has promised to consider a proposal by a journalist to make marital infidelity punishable.

Tajik Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon gave a news conference on the results of the past year’s work on January 25.

During the news conference, one of journalists proposed to make adultery punishable. He motivated his proposal by saying that adultery frequently leads to murders in the country.

Yusuf Rahmon promised to consider the journalist’s proposal.

Meanwhile, in some countries adultery is punishable and penalties up to imprisonment.

The European Union has decriminalized adultery and people are not prosecuted for committing infidelity, but it’s a solid ground for divorce. However, in some south-European countries, adultery is punishable.

In the United States, marital infidelity is punishable in 16 States and the punishments for this act vary greatly depending on the location. According to Woman's Day, an American women's magazine, in Arizona adultery is punishable by up to 30 days behind bars. While in Florida adulterers can spend up to two months in jail and be charged up to $500, etc.