Tajikistan law enforcement sources told Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service on January 22 that a Tajik student at Russia' Federal Security Service (FSB) Academy has been detained for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Syria.

According to the sources, Navrouz Sangov was detained in Azerbaijan in November while on his way to Turkey and was later extradited to Tajikistan. He was charged with extremism and attempting to join a terrorist group, the sources said.

Sangov's relatives confirmed to RFE/RL on January 22 that Sangov, who is 23, is in Tajik custody.

His mother, Niholbi Rahimova, said her son has chronic stomachache and was on his way to Turkey to seek medical treatment.

Sangov's brother, Sharif, told RFE/RL that Navrouz planned to return to Tajikistan after graduating from the FSB Academy in Moscow and join Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

There was no official statement on Sangov's situation.

Tajik authorities have said that some 1,000 Tajik nationals are fighting alongside IS militants in Syria.