President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on announcing a two-year moratorium on inspection of businesses in the manufacturing sector.

This decree was signed on January 16 for the purpose of getting rid of unfounded inspections and creating favorable climate for development of manufacturing enterprises in the country, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Under this decree, all kinds of inspection of businesses in the manufacturing sector will be abolished for the mentioned period, with the exception of the scheduled inspections carried out by tax agencies, the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the Accounts Chamber, eh Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, and the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT).

In this regard, the president has proposed the parliament to consider a draft law on moratorium.

Recall, in his address to the joint session of both chambers (Majlisi Namoyandagon and Majlisi Milli) of the parliament (Majlisi Ol) President Rahmon noted on December 22 that unfounded repeated inspections of enterprises “impede development of business in the country.” He ordered to announce a two-year moratorium on inspection of manufacturing entrepreneurship.