A Week of Tajik Folk Crafts is taking place in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Initiated by the Tajik Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the event is dedicated to the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The inauguration ceremony of the event that took place on January 21 was attended by Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Almusallam, the chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Bahodur Sharifi, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and Bahodur Safarzoda, Tajikistan’s Consul General to Dubai, and Tajik nationals living in the UAE.

Tajik handicraftsmen have put on display their achievements in handmade carpet weaving, jewelry pottery, and woodcarving at the event that runs through January 25.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon signed a decree on declaring 2018 as the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan on December 29, 2017.

The decree was reportedly signed in accordance with Article 60 of Tajikistan’s Constitution for purpose of promoting development of tourism and folk crafts in the country.