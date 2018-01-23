A fishing trip of five residents of the Guliston settlement, which is subordinate to the northern city of Isfara jamoat, to Konibodom has ended tragically. One of them was killed and one another was seriously wounded as border gaurs fired at their car.

The incident took place in the evening of January 7. Five residents of the Guliston settlement – Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev, Abubakr Boboyev and the Rahimov brothers Ghafourjon, Ghufronjon and Mirzobahrddin – were fishing in the Syr Darya River not far from the Mahram jamoat, which is subordinate to the northern city of Konibodom. When they were going to return home several border guards came and said that it was prohibited to catch fish in that area.

The Isfara residents, for their part, reportedly said it was not banned to catch fish in that area and many people have been were fishing there. The men then got into their car and set out. At this moment the border guards fried at the car.

As a result, Abubakr Boboyev and Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev were seriously wound. Abubakr Boboyev died in a hospital in Konibodom while Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev is still in a serious health condition.

The border guards have been detained and the military prosecutor’s office has instituted criminal proceedings against them. An investigation is under way.