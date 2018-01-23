In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the deputy chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan, Zafar Azimi, revealed on January 22 that according to findings of the Accounts Chamber embezzlement and misappropriation of funds last year cost Tajikistan at 171.4 million somoni (equivalent to some 20 million U.S. dollars).

“349 inspections conducted by the Accounts Chamber at the ministries, agencies and other federally funded institutions last year revealed 171.4 million somoni worth of damage,” he said, noting that the most damage had been caused by sale and leasing of the state-owned properties (65.5 million somoni).

According to him, the damage caused by tax evasion amounted to 59.3 million somoni and the damage caused by overstating of the volume of repair and construction works amounted to 15 million somoni.

“Comparatively large financial damages were revealed at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection – 4 million somoni, the Ministry of Agriculture – 2.8 million somoni, the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting – 2.7 million somoni, the Special Property Supply Agency -2.1 million somoni, and the Foreign Ministry – 1.7 million somoni,” Azimi said.

Recall, Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament passed the law on the establishment of the Accounts Chamber on June 1, 2011. This government institution reportedly controls revenue and expenditure parts of the national budget, off-budget funds and investments coming in the country’s economy from abroad. The Accounts Chamber was reportedly established to tighten control of finances as well as conduct audit and assess the national budget.

Under amendments made to the country’s law on the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) in April 2014, the Accounts Chamber is authorities to conduct audit at the NBT and other state-run banks.

The Accounts Chamber is accountable to the President and the Parliament. The Majlisi Namoyandagon elects chief auditors of the Chamber of Accounts upon the recommendation of the President; chief auditor may be elected to not more than two seven-year terms.