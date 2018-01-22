A police officer from the northern city of Isfara has attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head.

The incident reportedly took place Saturday (January 20) afternoon.

“A 30-year-old officer at the Isfara police station attempted to commit suicide in his office. He placed a pistol to his head and fired a shot but he survived,” an official source at the Sughd law enforcement authorities told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the police officer is currently in the resuscitation department of the Isfara central hospital. The officer is in a serious health condition

The source refrained from giving further details of the incident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.