By president’s decree issued on January 19 Farrukh Hamralizoda, who had previously served as the head of the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan, was appointed to head the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest).

He replaced Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, who was appointed the Minister of Finance of Tajikistan.

Besides, Mahmad Rahimzoda was relieved of his post of Director of the National Center for Legislation under the President of Tajikistan for age reasons.

Faizali Idiyev replaced him as Director of the National Center for Legislation.

Farrukh Hamralizoda was born in Dushanbe on January 25, 1966. In 1991, he graduated from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU).

Farrukh Hamralizoda had served as the head of the Accounts Chamber since January 2017. Previously, he had been Adviser to the President for Economic Affairs. Mr. Hamralizoda had also served as Minister of Economic Development and Trade. Prior to this he had headed the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management.