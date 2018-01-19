The US Department of State places Tajikistan on a level 1 warning, meaning US travelers should exercise normal precautions while traveling to Tajikistan

On January 10, 2018, the U.S. Department of State launched improvements to how it shares information with U.S. travelers. These improvements will provide U.S. citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide.

Under the new system, every country will have a Travel Advisory, providing levels of advice ranging from 1 to 4:

Level 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel. Conditions in other countries may differ from those in the United States and may change at any time.

Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Level 4 - Do Not Travel: This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Like the majority of the former Soviet republic, Tajikistan has a level 1 rating,

Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are under level 1 warning.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine along with a number of countries of the Middles East, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific region have a level 2 rating.

Meanwhile, Russia together with Cuba, Venezuela, Chad, Honduras, Sudan and Nigeria is under level 3 warning.