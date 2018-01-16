A fatal traffic accident involving three vehicles has taken place in the Khatlon province.

One person was killed and at least four others were injured on January 14 as three cars collided near the village of Dousti, which is subordinate to the city of Nurek, according to the Interior Ministry’s official website.

The accident reportedly took place at 6:35 pm. The 20-year-old Umedjon Choriyev apparently lost control of his BMW X5 and it collided with two Opel-Astra.

As a result of the collision, the driver of one of Opel-Astra died while his four passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the accident is under way.