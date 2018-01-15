The Tajik authorities have reportedly decided to refrain from holding large celebrations until 2021 and will not hold a military parade on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the formation of the country’s national army this year.

Recall, Tajikistan was supposed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the formation of its Armed Forces in a big way this year.

“The military parade will not take place and the authorities will concentrate all their energies on preparations for celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence on September 9, 2021,” an official source in the government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the Government has ordered the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to organize a huge military parade on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence.