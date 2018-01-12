The Tourist Information Center that will provide tourists with information about Tajikistan, ideas for trips and much more has opened in Dushanbe.

An official opening ceremony took place on January 11. The Center, which is provided with the state-of-the-art equipment, is placed at the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan.

“The main objective of the Tourist Information Center is in informing citizens of other countries about tourism opportunities of Tajikistan,” an official source at the Tourism Development Committee told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to expert estimates, each tourist spends on average 500-750 U.S. dollars during a trip to Tajikistan.

Tourism industry provides both direct and indirect employment. Firms such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, and resorts provide direct employment because their employees are in contact with tourists and provide the tourist experience. Employees of firms providing goods and services to the direct employment firms, such as aircraft manufacturers, construction firms, and restaurant suppliers, create indirect employment.

Tourism provide economic benefits such as job creation and inflow of foreign exchange. The Tajik government has also made ecotourism a priority. Ecotourism benefits rural residents, increasing employment and economic growth in rural areas by means of creating hostels, providing tourists with food products, transport service and other types of services.