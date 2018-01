One more border crossing point on Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan having international status – Panjakent-Samarqand – is expected to reopen for operation this year ahead of the Navrouz holiday, which is celebrated on March 21. This border crossing point was sealed by Uzbekistan unilaterally eight years ago.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти