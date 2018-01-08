A rock fall that occurred today in the Shamsiddin-Shohin (formerly Shouroobod) district of the Khatlon province has reportedly blocked the highway connecting Dushanbe and the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

“The rock fall has blocked some 50 meters of the highway, and therefore, the highway has been temporarily closed for traffic,” an official source at the Ministry of Transport told Asia-Plus Monday afternoon.

Representatives of the Committee on Emergencies and Civil Defense (CES) are currently working the rock fall site to clear the highway of rocks, according to the CES press center.