21,500 somoni (TJS) raised from recent charity concert in Dushanbe will be spent for treatment of children suffering from cancer disease.

A charity concert was held in the 899-seat concert hall of the Philharmonic Society of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on January 6.

The concert hall of the Philharmonic Society of Tajikistan is under the jurisdiction of President’s Executive Office and Ozoda Rahmon, the head of President’s Executive Office, has ordered to provide it free of charge for holding the charity concert.

“It was supposed that the concert will be held in support of Diyorbek Aminjonov, a six-year-old son of Tajik known singer Dilonoza Karimova. Unfortunately, Diyorbek Aminjonov, who suffered from lymphatic cancer, died in a clinic in India on December 31 and we decided to spend the raised funds for treatment of children suffering from cancer disease,” the concert organizer, Ms. Shoira Rahimjon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to her, many Tajik pop stars participated in the concert that raised 21,500 somoni.

“We have decided to give part of the funds for treatment of 16-year-old Ozoda Monannova, who is suffering from the germ cell tumor of small pelvis,” said Shoira Rahimjon. “Another part of the funds will be handed over for treatment of Ilyos or 8-yer-old Lailo.”