The European Union has announced that it will invite Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for talks over the recent riots in country.

"Together with the EU's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, we agreed to invite the Iranian foreign minister, if possible next week," said Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel during a televised broadcast on ZDF, according to Iranian Press TV.

While noting that Germany supports freedom of demonstration, Gabriel reportedly stressed that Berlin will not follow the lead of US President Donald Trump, who vowed to support protesters in Iran.

Germany and France have "warned against attempts at instrumentalizing the domestic conflicts in Iran," he added.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday that Iranian top diplomat is scheduled to have a trip to Brussels to discuss Iran nuclear deal.

Citing Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, IRNA says Foreign ministers of France, the UK and Germany also have been invited to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile Tehran Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi Tehran reportedly said on Sunday that the judges are required to differentiate between those deceived and the leaders of the violent protests in some Iranian cities over the past week.

According to IRNA, Dolatabadi said that the cases of those deceived who have been arrested in the streets need to be promptly addressed so that they can be released as soon as possible.

Press TV says Tehran prosecutor has announced that 70 people charged with inciting unrest have been freed on bail.

He reportedly added that more people will be freed over the next few days, but the main plotters of the riots will be dealt with severely.