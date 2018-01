Ambassador Hasan Dilsuz Oglu Mammadzada has taken up his duties as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan.

According to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Dushanbe, prior to this Ambassador Hasan Dilsuz Oglu Mammadzada had served as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Lithuania.

Azerbaijan media reports say President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointment of Hasan Dilsuz Oglu Mammadzada Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan on December 12, 2017.

Ambassador Hasan Dilsuz Oglu Mammadzada replaced Ambassador Abbasali Kerem Oglu Hasanov, who had served as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan since February 2012.