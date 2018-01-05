Compulsory attestation, or examination of imam-khatibs (worship leaders of Friday mosques) by a commission comprising representatives of the Committee on Religious Affairs (CRA) and the Shuroi Ulamo (Council of Ulama -- an Islamic council that issues fatwas (religious rulings) and religious guidance to Islamic religious organizations) has reportedly seen dozens of imam-khatibs sacked for alleged insufficient knowledge of Islam.

The attestation of imam-khatibs to allow them to retain their positions began in late December and before the attestation there had been 265 imam-khatibs in Tajikistan; dozens of them had failed to meet the requirements of their positions. They were obliged to leave their posts.

An official source at the CRA says the attestation of 3,000 imams of mosques for daily prayers will start in the near future.

The examination of religious knowledge of imam-khatibs has been conducted in Tajikistan over the past nine years.

Meanwhile some experts consider that the attestation is a way to control politically outspoken religious figures.

In early 2104, the Tajik authorities introduced uniform and dress code for the country's imams. The uniform consists of a grey satin shirt, trousers, a turban, and a long powder-blue robe highlighted by traditional white embroidery on the cuffs, lapels, and front trim.

In the same year, the government began issuing monthly salaries to mosque imams, depending on their position. The decision to provide the wages was reportedly made at the request of imam-khatibs.

Mosques are not considered a state agency in Tajikistan, but all official religious bodies are controlled and regulated by state bodies.